Musk to launch X calling feature

Elon Musk outlined plans to roll out video and audio calls on the recently rebranded X, as the billionaire pushes ahead with wider plans to create a platform offering a range of services beyond social media.

In a post on X, Musk revealed it will provide calling features across iOS, Android Mac and PCs, with the service not requiring a users’ phone number.

He did not provide a launch date, but stated X would effectively operate as a “global address book” and claimed it would be a unique offering.

Musk has indicated he wants to transform X into an “everything app”, offering services spanning messages and calling, banking and shopping, a set-up similar to Tencent’s WeChat.

During the process of rebranding, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also added the design overhaul was just the beginning of the company’s transformation into a “global marketplace”.

User data

In a separate update, X is to expand the amount of data it collects from users.

It began informing users of an updated privacy policy this week, explaining it may collect and use their biometric information “for safety, security and identification purposes”.

Musk has repeatedly stated he wants to rid the social media platform of unauthentic accounts and direct more users towards its paid service, which could be a reason why he wants to increase the amount of data X collects.

The company is also planning to begin collecting other information, including users’ employment and educational history, as well as job search activity.

Its new policy is scheduled to go into effect on 29 September.