 Musk pushes ahead with Twitter takeover bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Musk pushes ahead with Twitter takeover bid

22 APR 2022

Elon Musk outlined his package to finance a buy-out of Twitter, as he pressed ahead with a proposed hostile takeover which generated strong resistance from the company’s board of directors.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk revealed he had secured $46.5 billion in financing, with $25.5 billion generated through debt, including a margin loan of $12.5 billion against his holdings in car maker Tesla.

Musk added he would provide a total $21 billion of equity, although details on where this portion would come from was undisclosed.

In effect, the package puts Musk on the hook for $33.5 billion of the $46.5 billion total, which he might approach through a consortium.

The remaining $13 billion will be put up by banks, led by Morgan Stanley,

Tender offer
In another key development to the saga, the filing indicated Musk is exploring whether to launch a tender offer to acquire the company’s shares directly from shareholders, after Twitter’s board last week put up its defences against the takeover.

Despite not formally responding to Musk’s advances, Twitter’s board announced a new shareholder rights plan, known as a poison pill, aimed at protecting it from the takeover bid.

The move effectively makes it difficult for a single shareholder to own more than 15 per cent of the company.

Musk stated his offer of $54.20 per share was his best and final price.

He already owns a 9.2 per cent stake and apparently aims to take Twitter private in the name of free speech.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Musk rejects Twitter board seat

Musk pledges to use board seat to improve Twitter

Twitter bows to Nigeria demands as ban lifts
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association