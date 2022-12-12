 Musk adds Apple premium on relaunched Twitter Blue - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Musk adds Apple premium on relaunched Twitter Blue

12 DEC 2022

Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service after being forced to pause it in November, with the revamped offering charging Apple users a higher price.

In a tweet, the company said it is relaunching Twitter Blue today (12 December), with users on iOS on the hook for $11 a month, $3 higher than those signing up through the web or on Android.

Twitter Blue enables users to edit tweets, get a verification mark, see fewer adverts, have their posts promoted and upload 1080p videos.

Those who had a blue verification mark before Musk’s takeover, when Twitter decided who got one, will still have, it but will now have a message attached stating it is a “legacy verified account”.

Twitter was forced to pause Twitter Blue due to a number of fake accounts infiltrating the service, with users impersonating big brands and celebrities and using the blue tick badge to appear authentic.

Apple row
The company did not provide a reason why it was charging Apple users more for the service, but the move adds another element to a row between Musk and the company.

Last month, he outlined issues he had with the iPhone maker, including the commission fee Apple charges for in-app purchases.

Musk also accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store and said the company had reduced advertising.

However, a meeting with CEO Tim Cook resolved the situation.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

