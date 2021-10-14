Murka seeks winning hand with Mobile Deluxe deal

Cyprus-based Murka Games decked-out its casual mobile gaming credentials through a deal to acquire US-headquartered developer Mobile Deluxe, a company best-known for a leading solitaire title.

Murka Games explained in a statement Mobile Deluxe brings more than 18 years of experience in mobile gaming, with its success in the casual sector tying to a push around the genre by the European developer.

“It is a strategically important move, strengthening our position in the market and realising our vision of a rapidly-growing and increasingly diversified group,” the company explained.

Murka Games noted the acquisition will enable it to compete in the casual sector without losing its “core of creativity in the social casino” genre which has been its mainstay since its foundation in 2009.

The takeover also bumps daily active user (DAU) numbers: PocketGamer.biz reported the figure will stand at more than 1 million, adding a growing number of players are in the casual category.

In addition, Murka Games stands to gain through greater cross-promotion and access to the US market, the news outlet explained.