MTN South Africa axes free Tweets

MTN South Africa said it is no longer practical for it to let users access microblogging platform Twitter for free (a perk it started offering in 2014) because of the burden it was placing on its network, several media outlets reported.

The operator said 13 million users on its network made use of the offer in August, consuming a whopping 1.9 petabytes of data, MyBroadband reported.

“Overall usage trends towards video and images have determined that it is no longer feasible to offer a service like Twitter for free due to the cost and demand it places on the network,” a representative told TechCentral.

It’s been over four years. #FreeTwitter will be laid to rest on Tuesday midnight, 25 September. Its last wishes were for you to make the most of it this weekend. May its soul live forever in your memes and GIFs. #RIPFreeTwitter — MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 22, 2018

Meanwhile MTN said it was seeing an increase in the popularity of WhatsApp and updated data bundles for the app accordingly, MyBroadband stated.