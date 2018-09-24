English
HomeAppsNews

MTN South Africa axes free Tweets

24 SEP 2018

MTN South Africa said it is no longer practical for it to let users access microblogging platform Twitter for free (a perk it started offering in 2014) because of the burden it was placing on its network, several media outlets reported.

The operator said 13 million users on its network made use of the offer in August, consuming a whopping 1.9 petabytes of data, MyBroadband reported.

“Overall usage trends towards video and images have determined that it is no longer feasible to offer a service like Twitter for free due to the cost and demand it places on the network,” a representative told TechCentral.

Meanwhile MTN said it was seeing an increase in the popularity of WhatsApp  and updated data bundles for the app accordingly, MyBroadband stated.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

