MoviePass drops location tracking

MoviePass, a subscription-based film ticketing service, updated its iOS app and removed an “unused app location capability” for which it faced backlash.

Last week, CEO Mitch Lowe said the company was tracking users’ locations “in your GPS by the phone…so we watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards, and so we know the movies you watch. We know all about you. We don’t sell that data. What we do is we use that data to market films.”

However, after this was met with criticism, the company issued a statement: “While part of our vision includes using location-based marketing to enhance the movie-going experience for our members, we aren’t using some of that functionality today. Our members will always have the option to choose the location-based services that are right for them today and in the future.”

It is unclear if MoviePass actually did track users. Its privacy policy only mentions GPS location is accessed to ensure users are nearby the cinema they are purchasing a ticket from.

MoviePass garnered about 2 million subscribers and Lowe predicted it will top 5 million by the end of the year.