Mixed reality apps to hit 9B by 2020

The committment of tech giants including Apple, Google and Facebook to develop mixed reality (MR) technology means such apps will reach 9 billion by 2020, jumping from around 3 billion in 2018, Juniper Research predicted.

In a report, the company described MR apps, which include both augmented and virtual reality, as apps which “display overlaid digital objects that co-exist with the physical world, alongside the ability to interact in real time”.

The growth rate of 212 per cent over four years in such apps will come from an increase in content development. This will also see the MR games market reach $2.3 billion in the same time frame, the report stated.

What’s more, the number of social media apps offering MR services will exceed 6 billion by 2022 as platform providers seek new revenue streams.

The study stated recent framework launches from big tech players, combined with developer access to Google Maps, will accelerate the development of new location-based smartphone games.

Research author Sam Barker said: “MR content creators will concentrate on emulating the success of Niantic’s Pokemon Go. With these recent framework releases, app developers now have the tools needed to create the next big MR mobile application.”

Other factors that will boost MR include the high data rates and ultra-low latency of 5G networks.