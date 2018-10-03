English
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft unveils app mirroring for Android

03 OCT 2018

Microsoft announced a new feature giving users the capability of viewing and controlling apps on their Android smartphones from desktops powered by its Windows 10 operating system.

Announced at the company’s Surface event in New York, the “app mirroring” feature shows up in Windows through a dedicated app called Your Phone and allows people to pick up an activity performed on their phones on a desktop.

While the feature is currently restricted to Android users, Microsoft also said webpages on an iPhone can be transferred to a Windows 10-powered desktop.

Your Phone will be available in a new Windows 10 update from this month and will initially mirror Android stock photo and texting apps, along with iPhone web transfer.

Broader Android app support will be enabled later in the year, but it is unclear whether that will extend to Apple users.

The Verge noted the Your Phone app could help Microsoft gain a stronger foothold in the mobile ecosystem, which has become increasingly important since the company effectively exited the market in October 2017.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

