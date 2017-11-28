English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft taps AI for language learning app

28 NOV 2017

Microsoft took the wraps off a language learning app it described as “an always available, artificially intelligent” assistant.

The app, Microsoft Learn Chinese, uses speech and natural language processing technology to enable learners to practice speaking the language. It uses “a suite of AI tools such as deep neural networks that have been tuned…to recognise what the language learners are trying to say and evaluate the speakers’ pronunciation”.

Users get feedback in the form of scores, along with highlighted words which need improvement and links to sample audio to hear proper pronunciation. The machine-learning and neural networks powering the service are language-independent, Microsoft said.

The app was developed in the computing giant’s Asia research lab in Beijing. It is available for iOS devices.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Skype loses Belgium user data appeal

Microsoft kills off Groove Music, partners Spotify

Unity puts focus on machine learning
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association