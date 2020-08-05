Microsoft, SKT set date for 5G cloud gaming launch - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) and Microsoft planned to launch a cloud gaming service offering access to Xbox content from Android smartphones and tablets.

From September 15, consumers will be offered access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate content for KRW16,700 per month ($14.07) through Google’s Play Store, Samsung’s Galaxy Store and South Korean app marketplace One Store.

In a statement, SKT said popular titles including Minecraft Dungeons; Halo: Master Chief Collection; and Forza Horizon 4 would be on offer.

SKT was one of three operators Microsoft partnered with in September 2019 to develop cloud-based mobile gaming, with the scheme at the time called Project xCloud.

Kareem Choudhry, VP of gaming cloud at Microsoft, said SKT was instrumental in delivering its Project xCloud preview through its “leading 5G network technology”.

Jeon Jin-soo, SKT’s head of 5GX Service Business Group, said: “Going forward, we will further enrich gamers’ experience by making more games available in the Korean language and identifying promising Korean games.”

Microsoft said cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as its scales the feature to millions of gamers.