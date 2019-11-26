 Microsoft moves to build foldable app ecosystem - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft moves to build foldable app ecosystem

26 NOV 2019

Microsoft detailed plans to make developing apps for foldable devices easier, seeking to boost creativity for the emerging product category and bring more developers to its upcoming Surface product line.

In a blog, Corporate VP of Windows Developer Platform Kevin Gallo explained Microsoft had broken the process into two stages: first simplifying the transfer of existing apps to the company’s nascent Windows 10X operating system (an evolution of Windows 10 for foldables); and second creating a “common model” layered onto Windows and Android, so developers can tailor apps for devices running both operating systems.

The company also called for developers to participate in an early adoption programme for its tools, prior to releasing its dual-screen tablets Surface Duo and Surface Neo in 2020.

Foldable devices are an increasingly popular focus for device makers. Samsung released its first version, the Galaxy Fold, on 6 September, with Huawei releasing its take on the form factor, the Mate X, in China on 15 November.

Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned brand Motorola detailed plans to reboot its classic Razr clamshell as a foldable.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

