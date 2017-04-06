Microsoft launches AI-powered photo app

Microsoft launched Sprinkles, an iOS photo app employing artificial intelligence (AI) to generate “witty captions” for users to add, based on what is pictured.

The app will feature time and location-based captions and stickers, and is capable of detecting the age of the person being photographed as well as finding their celebrity lookalikes.

Microsoft is tapping a growing trend for such features. Apple in March unveiled Clips, an app enabling users add overlays to their photos and videos, including real-time filters. Prior to Apple’s move, Instagram launched geostickers for its stories feature. Both appeared to be taking a page out of Snapchat’s playbook, which is what Microsoft appears to be doing as well.

The app is clearly geared towards teenagers who are avid users of Snapchat’s filters.

Sprinkles also features face-detecting ‘smart stickers’ designed to fit faces perfectly, and the app lets users search for free stickers on the web to add to their creations.

The app is not Microsoft’s first move in the photography arena: it previously launched the Selfie app, and Pix, an AI-powered service Microsoft said helps users take better photos.

Some media reports also state Sprinkles is an attempt by Microsoft to get their hands on more user data and improve their machine-learning algorithms.

The tech giant also launched ‘Who’s In,’ a social event planning app for iMessage which allows users to create an event and generates a custom card that can be texted.

Recipients can tap a thumbs up button to indicate they’re “in” or the thumbs down to indicate they’re “out.”

Some years ago, Google launched a similar app called ‘Who’s Down that helped friends make plans. It didn’t gain much traction and eventually shut down.