Microsoft builds ad blocker into Edge browser

Microsoft began testing a powerful new advert blocker in its Edge browser for iOS and Android which is tipped to deliver more aggressive ad prevention than some of its top competitors.

A company representative told Mobile World Live the mobile version of Edge now includes Adblock Plus, which can be activated directly through the app’s settings without the need to download an outside add-on.

As noted by The Verge, Adblock Plus is one of the toughest blockers in the market. Its inclusion could give Microsoft a point of differentiation from other mobile browsers including Google’s Chrome and Mozilla’s Firefox, which both offer less stringent blockers.

Microsoft is also testing a number of other features in the update, including split view support for iPad and intelligent visual search capabilities enabling users to search the web using their phone’s camera.

Edge gained some steam since its release on iOS and Android in November 2017, surpassing 5 million downloads in Google’s Play Store. However, Firefox counts more than 100 million Android downloads and Chrome passed the 1 billion install mark on Android devices, The Verge reported.