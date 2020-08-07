Microsoft blasts Apple in game streaming row - Mobile World Live

Microsoft accused Apple of gaming app bias after the iPhone maker refused to make an upcoming Xbox cloud gaming service available in the App Store.

A Microsoft representative told Mobile World Live Apple was “the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate”.

Microsoft’s offering will be available for Android devices from 15 September, with a catalogue of more than 100 games and paid subscription.

The company stated Apple “consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content”.

But, the software giant is “committed to finding a path” to adding its service to iOS.

Apple told Business Insider it declined the service because App Store rules require games to be individually submitted and reviewed, rather than an entire catalogue.

It is not the first time Microsoft has taken aim at the apps market: in June president Brad Smith called for greater examination of rules imposed by storeplaces.