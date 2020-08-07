 Microsoft blasts Apple in game streaming row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft blasts Apple in game streaming row

07 AUG 2020

Microsoft accused Apple of gaming app bias after the iPhone maker refused to make an upcoming Xbox cloud gaming service available in the App Store.

A Microsoft representative told Mobile World Live Apple was “the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate”.

Microsoft’s offering will be available for Android devices from 15 September, with a catalogue of more than 100 games and paid subscription.

The company stated Apple “consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content”.

But, the software giant is “committed to finding a path” to adding its service to iOS.

Apple told Business Insider it declined the service because App Store rules require games to be individually submitted and reviewed, rather than an entire catalogue.

It is not the first time Microsoft has taken aim at the apps market: in June president Brad Smith called for greater examination of rules imposed by storeplaces.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Microsoft, SKT set date for 5G cloud gaming launch

US issues China apps threat

Apple, Google extend virus tracking app API coverage
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association