 Meta tipped to axe thousands of staff - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Meta tipped to axe thousands of staff

07 NOV 2022
vr

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms was rumoured to be preparing to announce mass job cuts later this week, days after a cull at social media peer Twitter and in the face of shareholder pressure for big changes at the business.

The Wall Street Journal described the expected cuts at Meta Platforms as being widespread, predicting it could impact many of the company’s 87,000 employees and be more severe than other recent job culls in the US technology sector.

Cuts at the company would come as little surprise given comments made by Meta Platforms CFO David Wehner in its Q3 2022 earnings statement, where he flagged forthcoming “efficiency” measures, including in its headcount.

In June, Meta Platforms also reportedly lowered a previously announced target of hiring 10,000 engineers across 2022.

The latest revelation comes as Meta Platforms continues to pump cash into developments intended to make it a driving force in the nascent metaverse, which has had significant impact on the company’s bottom line.

Its focus and huge sums of money spent in its metaverse-related division have attracted criticism from investors, however company chiefs regularly reiterate a determination to press-on with its strategy citing an expectation of long-term gains.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Meta India boss snapped up by rival

Facebook users warned of app breaches

Game over for Facebook Gaming app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association