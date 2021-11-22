Meta slows encryption rollout

Meta denied reports it delayed plans to deploy end-to-end encryption on its Facebook and Instagram services, though conceded to Mobile World Live (MWL) it had amended its original timeline.

In a statement, a company representative clarified Meta planned some encryption moves at some point in 2022, but had now given itself until 2023.

Various media outlets reported Meta had delayed its encryption plans following a backlash over the potential to block access to information when investigating online child abuse.

Meta global director of safety Antigone Davis told The Sunday Telegraph the company will complete the encryption deployments after working with external experts to build ways to combat online abuse.

Davis explained Meta plans to offer an option to detect online abuse by using non-encrypted data across its apps, account information and reports from users. It takes a similar approach on messaging service WhatsApp.

Meta introduced encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger in August.