HomeAppsNews

Messenger ads set for global rollout

13 JUL 2017

After seeing “promising” results from Messenger ad tests in Australia and Thailand, Facebook said the feature will be rolling out worldwide.

“We’re expanding the beta further. We’ll now offer businesses around the world a way to use Facebook targeting to extend their reach to people in Messenger,” it said.

Users will see ads in the home tab of their Messenger app. When they tap on an ad, they will be sent to, for instance, a website or a Messenger conversation.

“This means businesses of every size get a new tool for creating meaningful connections with customers and prospects,” the social media giant said, adding that with more than 1.2 billion people using Messenger every month, marketers will get an opportunity “to expand the reach of their campaigns and drive more results.”

According to TechCrunch, where these ads appear in the inbox “depends on how many threads a user has, the size of their phone’s physical screen and the pixel density of the display.”

The strategy makes sense taking into consideration the fact that in Q4 2016 almost all of Facebook’s $8.8 billion in revenue came from ads, with mobile comprising 84 per cent of total advertising revenue.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Related

Blog: The hype around chatbots

Coding app wins big at Facebook awards

Facebook linked with group video chat app launch
