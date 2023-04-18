 Message platforms hit out at UK encryption plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Message platforms hit out at UK encryption plan

18 APR 2023

A variety of instant messaging platforms including Meta Platform’s WhatsApp united to resist a proposal in a mooted UK government internet safety bill which they argue would break end-to-end encryption in private messages.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, along with high ranking executives at Signal, Element, OPTF, Viber, Threema and Wire, signed an open letter claiming the UK government was forcing a break to end-to-end encryption.

All seven argued the government’s proposed online safety bill gives “an unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world”.

The bill in question puts the focus on clamping down illegal content and, in particular, child safety.

It has already been watered down from what was originally designed to be one of the toughest globally to regulate major technology companies.

The government is putting pressure on communications regulator Ofcom to make platforms use accredited technology or develop new offerings able to identify child sexual abuse content.

However, the executives outlined their belief no company, government or person “should have the power to read your personal messages”, likening the measures proposed to surveillance.

As currently drafted the bill “could empower Ofcom to try to force the proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services”, effectively nullifying the purpose of it and compromising the privacy of all users, the executives argued.

The UK government has stated it supports strong encryption but “this cannot come at the cost of public safety”.

WhatsApp has previously threatened to pull out of the UK market if measures are taken to weaken encryption.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Meta India unit hit by more high profile exits

Meta pushes WhatsApp payments through Novi

WhatsApp set for privacy features boost
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association