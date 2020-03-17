 Market uncertainty fuels surge in finance app use - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Market uncertainty fuels surge in finance app use

17 MAR 2020

Concerns about the impact of Covid 19 (coronavirus) on the global economy caused a spike in the average time spent on mobile finance apps in the opening week of March, data from analytics company App Annie showed.

The biggest increase was noted in Japan, where usage in the first week of March soared by 55 per cent compared to the final seven days of 2019, App Annie senior insights manager Lexi Sydow said in a blog.

South Korea was next, up 35 per cent, with the US and China following on a 20 per cent rise apiece. Germany and Italy also tied, with usage up 15 per cent.

In Japan, time spent on fintech app au Pay grew 20 per cent week-on-week in the opening seven days of this month, while in South Korea, Pass by SK Telecom recorded the same increase.

Stock trading app Robinhood in the US registered a 50 per cent increase in downloads in the first half of March compared with the last two weeks of February.

“We’ve already seen the economic instability play out in the stock market as the coronavirus pandemic spread across countries and its effects were felt across industries. In tandem with a drop in oil prices, consumers are concerned about the state of the global economy as we battle the pandemic that faces us,” Sydow explained.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mobile focus skyrockets company valuation

US education app downloads soar

App records shattered in bumper Q2
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association