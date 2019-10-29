 Mario Kart Tour tops Nintendo opening month figures - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Mario Kart Tour tops Nintendo opening month figures

29 OCT 2019

Mobile game Mario Kart Tour raced to 123.9 million downloads in its first month, with developer Nintendo putting a delayed launch firmly in the rear view mirror, Sensor Tower data showed.

The game launched on 25 September and is now the second-biggest mobile app launch ever, the research company stated, beaten only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first month.

Sensor Tower noted Mario Kart Tour sits at the top of list of Nintendo mobile games, dwarfing second-placed Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which racked up 21.8 million and 19.1 million downloads in their respective opening months.

So far Mario Kart Tour has raked in $37.4 million through in-game purchases across the App Store and Google Play Store. This compares with Nintendo’s current top earner, strategy game Fire Emblem, which took $67.6 million in its first month despite only being downloaded 9.7 million times.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

