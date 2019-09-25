Mario Kart Tour debut hits traffic - Mobile World Live

Nintendo hit trouble as it launched long-awaited mobile game Mario Kart Tour, as overloaded servers caused users to be turned away, Reuters reported.

A representative told the news agency Nintendo is aware a heavy influx of players had caused problems, but added the situation is improving.

The latest instalment of the popular racing game series became available to download today (25 September) on Android and iOS.

It is the first Mario Kart title available on a non-Nintendo console or arcade system, and is designed to enable players to race against each other online. However, the server issues meant many were restricted to offline play only.

The game is viewed as a major test for the Japanese company’s mobile gaming ambitions: Mario Kart Tour is the seventh mobile title developed by the Japanese developer since it entered the sector in 2016.

Mobile gaming generated $348 million in revenue for Nintendo in 2018, a 15 per cent rise year-on-year.