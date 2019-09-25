 Mario Kart Tour debut hits traffic - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Mario Kart Tour debut hits traffic

25 SEP 2019

Nintendo hit trouble as it launched long-awaited mobile game Mario Kart Tour, as overloaded servers caused users to be turned away, Reuters reported.

A representative told the news agency Nintendo is aware a heavy influx of players had caused problems, but added the situation is improving.

The latest instalment of the popular racing game series became available to download today (25 September) on Android and iOS.

It is the first Mario Kart title available on a non-Nintendo console or arcade system, and is designed to enable players to race against each other online. However, the server issues meant many were restricted to offline play only.

The game is viewed as a major test for the Japanese company’s mobile gaming ambitions: Mario Kart Tour is the seventh mobile title developed by the Japanese developer since it entered the sector in 2016.

Mobile gaming generated $348 million in revenue for Nintendo in 2018, a 15 per cent rise year-on-year.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Tencent ups power over Supercell consortium

Gaming publishers oust Tencent, ByteDance

Tencent app brings PC games to mobile
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association