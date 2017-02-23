Maple Media raises $30M to acquire and manage apps

Maple Media, a mobile media company which acquires and manages mobile apps in the utility, productivity, games and entertainment verticals, raised $30 million from Shamrock Capital.

“We have found that many developers want to focus on what they are good at and love to do — creating great apps. Focusing on the day-to-day management and monetisation of apps is a different skill set and is a full-time effort,” said Michael Ritter (pictured), Maple Media co-founder and CEO.

Maple Media currently manages over 150 apps with several billion monthly mobile ad impressions. The company is building a large mobile user base through acquisitions and partnerships with mobile properties.

According to Venture Beat, the Los Angeles-based company wants to found a “new mobile gaming empire” and hopes to make each acquired app more profitable and gain advantages of scale in marketing to mobile audiences.

“We want to acquire games and apps and grow their user bases, but not through traditional user acquisition channels,” Ritter was quoted as saying. Rather, Maple Media is taking a “curated approach of finding high-quality apps that could use an audience boost.”