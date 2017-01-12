Lola raises $15M

Travel app maker Lola raised $15 million in a series B funding round which it will use “to continue investing in product development and begin marketing an all-new version of Lola planned for this spring”.

“For ‘v2’ Lola, you can expect a first-of-its-kind mobile experience and artificial intelligence-assisted hotel recommendations,” said founder Paul English, who also co-founded travel search engine Kayak.

The firm claims it is a “new kind” of travel company that provides personal travel service by connecting users to its team of travel consultants via an app through a chat-based interface. The agents are also available to help while users are on their trips.

The app’s download page claims it learns how users like to travel so it can personalise results, adding that “we use real people to provide our service so we may have to place you on a waitlist for a brief period, usually a day or two at most”.

The round was led by Charles River Ventures (CRV) along with additional investments from Series A investors General Catalyst and Accel.CRV partner Jon Auerbach will join the board of directors.

Lola was launched in May 2016 backed by a $19.7 million investment and has raised more than $34 million in total.