Localytics fuels EU expansion with Tapglue acquisition

Localytics, a mobile engagement platform, acquired Berlin-based Tapglue, provider of an API-based service enabling social features to be deployed in apps.

In a statement, Localytics explained the acquisition will “further fuel” its operations in Europe. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Localytics said the acquisition brings it a new office in Berlin, which will be led by the Tapglue team, and enables it to help enterprises offer more personalised mobile experiences.

Tapglue was founded in 2015 to enable developers to add a social layer and other engagement features to their apps. Company information explains the platform allows developers to build fully customisable social experiences in their app “with a fraction of the development work”. The platform is open source and available for free.

Raj Aggarwal, Localytics CEO, said: “Enterprises must become more insightful and deliver more individualised mobile experiences that target the right user at the right time with the right content.”

“We’re focused on helping enterprises make that stronger connection with their users, and Tapglue has the best team and technology in place to deliver on an important piece of that mission – harnessing the power of social to drive engagement and retention.”

The new Berlin office adds to an existing Localytics office in London and will form a key part of the company’s European expansion efforts. The push comes as Localytics expands its customer base in the region through deals with digital publishing house Axel Springer, the Daily Telegraph newspaper and La Liga, Spain’s top-tier football division.

Localytics said the addition of the Berlin office and its talented team of staff leave it “well positioned to capitalise on the fast-growing opportunity in Europe.”

The company uses data surrounding users to deliver highly targeted and personalised engagement campaigns, including push and in-app messages.

Its platform is used in more than 37,000 apps on more than 2.7 billion devices by companies including ESPN, Fox and The New York Times.