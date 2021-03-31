LinkedIn trials social audio app feature - Mobile World Live

LinkedIn unveiled it is trialling a social audio feature in its app to tap a function said to be rapidly gaining in popularity.

Company representative Suzi Owens told Mobile World Live LinkedIn was in early-stage testing of a feature “to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity”, after recording almost 50 per cent growth in conversations across posts, video shares and Stories on the platform.

As part of its efforts to increase connections between users, the company is also exploring ways to bring audio functionalities to events and groups.

App developer and researcher Alessandro Paluzzi published details of the feature for the Android version of LinkedIn’s app, stating it offered the ability for users to create live audio rooms and lead discussions with participants.

Such functionality is similar to that offered by audio chat app Clubhouse, which has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Media reports stated Facebook and Twitter were among other companies developing a similar audio chat functionality.