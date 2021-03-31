 LinkedIn trials social audio app feature - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

LinkedIn trials social audio app feature

31 MAR 2021

LinkedIn unveiled it is trialling a social audio feature in its app to tap a function said to be rapidly gaining in popularity.

Company representative Suzi Owens told Mobile World Live LinkedIn was in early-stage testing of a feature “to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity”, after recording almost 50 per cent growth in conversations across posts, video shares and Stories on the platform.

As part of its efforts to increase connections between users, the company is also exploring ways to bring audio functionalities to events and groups.

App developer and researcher Alessandro Paluzzi published details of the feature for the Android version of LinkedIn’s app, stating it offered the ability for users to create live audio rooms and lead discussions with participants.

Such functionality is similar to that offered by audio chat app Clubhouse, which has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Media reports stated Facebook and Twitter were among other companies developing a similar audio chat functionality.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

