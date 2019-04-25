 Line profit plunges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Line profit plunges

25 APR 2019

Japan-based messaging company Line reported a massive net loss in the first quarter of the year, despite growth in revenue across all business lines.

Net loss increased from JPY1.7 billion ($15.2 million) in Q1 2018 to JPY10.7 billion in the recent period, on revenue of JPY55.3 billion, up 13.5 per cent year-on-year.

Turnover at its core advertising business rose 18.7 per cent to JPY29.9 billion, and messaging and content revenue increased 3.4 per cent to JPY18.1 billion. Revenue at its strategic business, covering digital payments and e-commerce, grew 21.3 per cent to JPY7.4 billion.

In a research note, Jefferies equity analyst Atul Goyal branded Line’s revenue growth as “pedestrian”, making it difficult to position it as a high-growth company and support its high valuation.

Operating expenses jumped 29.4 per cent year-on-year to JPY63.4 billion, with marketing costs rising 91 per cent to JPY7.5 billion.

Monthly active users (MAUs) fell from 165 million at end Q1 2018 to 164 million: figures were up in Japan and Thailand, flat in Taiwan and down in Indonesia.

Continued losses
Goyal predicted the company’s losses are set to increase, highlighting management comments that an operating profit margin of 17 per cent may not be sustainable in its core business, as revenue growth could be lower and costs higher.

The strategic business faces intensifying competition in digital payments, which could result in substantial and sustained losses for the division.

Goyal was also bearish on the future prospects of Line Pay, which faces severe competitive disadvantage in a fragmented industry, along with competition from some of the largest and most resourceful companies in Japan, most notably PayPay, a JV between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Disney Tsum Tsum rakes in big money for Line

Line to boost mobile gaming efforts with acquisition

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association