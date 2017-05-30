Line Pay hits 30M users in Japan

Line revealed almost half of its chat app users in its domestic market of Japan signed up to use its payments app, bringing the number of registered users for Line Pay to 30 million.

The company expanded its services to include mobile payments in 2014 and since signed deals with 30 banks across Japan to allow instant transactions to be made using its platform. Customers can also load prepaid credit into the Line Pay wallet in convenience stores and through bank transfers.

In a bid to further expand the scope of the service, Line launched physical prepay cards in March 2016. The card links directly with the Line app and also offers loyalty points on purchases in specific retailers.

In a statement, the company said: “Line will continue to pursue its vision of transforming the Line platform into a smart portal, giving users seamless access to an array of information, media, and services.”

“Line Pay fits into that vision by improving convenience and providing more opportunities to use e-payments with Line’s various lifestyle services.”

Line’s central business is its chat app, which has 68 million users in Japan and 214 million in total across 230 countries. In addition to diversification into payments, it also offers a number of other applications including games, sticker creation software, a branded security system and camera app.