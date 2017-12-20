English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Line leads Mobike Japan funding

20 DEC 2017

Messaging app company Line took the largest minority stake in Mobike Japan during a Series A funding round by the bicycle hire company, which is seeking to boost its presence in the country.

Line led the investment round, acquiring a stake of under 20 per cent for an undisclosed sum. The funding move came as Mobike Japan prepared to launch in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this week, its second city after an initial rollout in Sapporo, and detailed broader plans to expand into more cities in 2018.

The companies said in a statement they will work together to promote bike sharing in Japan and, over the next several months, integrate Mobike functionality as the exclusive bike sharing service for the Line app, enabling the company’s 71 million users in Japan to hire and pay for a bicycle using mobile payment service Line Pay among other methods.

Set the standard
Hu Weiwei, founder and president of Mobike (pictured, right), said: “Working together with Line, we will be able to provide tens of millions of Line users with a seamless and localised experience for finding, unlocking and paying for bikes with the Line app. Our ambition in Japan is to work with industry leading Japanese partners like Line, as well as local governments and communities, to bring Mobike to more cities in Japan and to set the global standard for bike sharing.”

Takeshi Idezawa, president and CEO of Line (pictured, left), explained the company would leverage “our network of local governments and private companies” to assist Mobike Japan achieve its expansion goals.

Mobike is expanding rapidly in Asia: in November it launched service on Australia’s Gold Coast with the aim of deploying 2,000 bikes in the area by January, which followed the launch of a pilot programme in Bangkok at Kasetsart University in partnership with AIS, Thailand’s largest mobile operator. In mid-October, Mobike introduced its service in South Korea in the city of Suwon.

The company raised $600 million in June in a funding round led by Tencent, which brought the total amount raised since October 2016 to $900 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Line adds message delete feature

Line acquires video ad platform

Singtel, Mobike strike payments, IoT partnership
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association