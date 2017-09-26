English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Line launches video ads for live broadcasting app

26 SEP 2017

Japanese app maker Line launched an in-stream advert distribution service for its live broadcasting app enabling advertisers to insert video ads into live and recorded broadcasts.

The service offers several options for advertisers to present their messages to users “in a way that is more convenient and vivid” on Line Live, the company stated.

For now, only a “pre-roll” option is available. It places an auto-play ad before a stream. Advertisers also have the option of guiding viewers from the action bar directly to an external site.

Other options to be added soon include “mid-roll” – placing ads in the middle of feeds – and “in-feed” – where adverts are located in the contents menu.

Hosts of broadcasts earn a percentage of the revenues generated by these ads, which Line believes will incentivise them to provide quality broadcasts.

Line also offers “rigorous monitoring” to ensure content quality, including protecting hosts from trolling and slanderous comments.

The app maker said the latest move is part of its goal to create an ecosystem for hosts, viewers and clients which all parties find beneficial, while also providing flexibility and a variety of communications options.

Line claims Live enjoyed a good reception, with more than 28 million monthly active users (up from 13 million in June) “thanks in part to its efforts to extend into new areas like original programming and live music performances”.

Live launched in December 2010 in Japan – Line’s home market – where it had 350 million aggregate views in its first six months.

In June Line said it was expanding Line so all of its messaging app’s 68 million monthly active users would be able to watch live streams.

Earlier this month Line launched the app in Germany as part of its strategy to expand into Europe.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Line launches live streaming app in Germany

Line details strategy for post-smartphone era

Line Pay hits 30M users in Japan
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association