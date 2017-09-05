English
HomeAppsNews

Line launches live streaming app in Germany

05 SEP 2017

Line launched its live broadcast app in Germany through a deal with independent media company ProSiebenSat.1 Digital, as part of its strategy to expand into Europe.

The app, named Live, was launched in December 2010 in Japan – Line’s home market – where it had 350 million aggregate views in its first six months. It now counts over 24 million monthly active users in the country “and continues to grow at an aggressive pace” Line said.

Eunjung Lee, SVP of business development at Line, said the partnership “will help us connect with new users in Europe” and the company hopes the collaboration “can be a meaningful beginning of our longterm commitment to growing in the region.”

The app caters to young people aged around 17 years old.

ProSiebenSat.1 Group said it would provide support via Studio71, its multi-channel network with around 7 billion video views a month, and its music label Starwatch Entertainment.

Around 70 YouTube, Studio71 and Starwatch influencer talents who have fast-growing fan bases on the internet will ask their viewers to contact them via Line Live to promote the app.

Christian Dankl, chairman of ProSiebenSat.1 Digital’s management board, said the platform is a response “to the global live streaming trend”. He added Line’s “experience and technology are key criteria for the success of the platform and we are interested in a long-term cooperation.”

In June Line said in-stream advertising would be added to Line Live: “Line will continue to grow this service as a part of its video streaming ecosystem and look for new directions the ecosystem can develop,” it said.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Apps

Tags

