Lightweight Google search app goes global - Mobile World Live

HomeAppsNews

Lightweight Google search app goes global

21 AUG 2019

Google Go, a light version of the company’s search app, made its global debut this week, with availability extended to all devices running Android 5.0 and above.

Like the company’s other light apps, Google Go was designed to serve the needs of users in emerging markets, who face limited mobile coverage, data allowances or on-device storage. It was previously only available in a handful of countries, launching in India in December 2017 and Africa in April 2018.

However, the company said in a blog post it decided to make the app available worldwide because “we know that people everywhere can sometimes struggle with spotty connections, phone storage and reading or translating text”.

Despite its small 7MB size, Google Go comes with a variety of features, including the ability to view trending search topics, find results in a second language and read web pages aloud in 28 languages using AI.

Earlier this year, the company also integrated its Lens software with Google Go to allow users to read, translate and search words using their device’s camera.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

