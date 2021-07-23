 Lifting lockdowns fuel Snap user base, revenue gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Lifting lockdowns fuel Snap user base, revenue gains

23 JUL 2021

Snap recorded its highest growth rate in number of daily active users (DAUs) and revenue in four years during Q2, gains apparently connected to the easing of Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions across the world.

Revenue grew 116 per cent year-on-year to $982 million, Snap’s highest growth since Q4 2017. DAUs hit 293 million, up 23 per cent and its greatest rise since Q1 2017.

Snap’s net loss declined 53 per cent to $152 million.

CEO Evan Spiegel (pictured) stated Snap’s performance reflected the “broad-based strength of our business”.

He highlighted the company’s AR platform as a key user engagement tool, explaining an average of more than 200 million interacted with the technology each day, with more than “200,000 creators using Lens Studio” to create related content.

During the period, Snap added options for users to virtually try on clothes and accessories, along with a service for users located in different places to interact with others through AR.

Other AR moves in Q2 include the purchase of Vertebrae for shopping features and the launch of its fourth generation of Spectacles smart glasses.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Snap bets on AR shopping with Vertebrae buy

Snap drops Snapchat speed feature

Jio backs Krikey in AR game play
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association