Kuaishou pulls plug on video app Zynn

Tencent-backed app company Kuaishou Technology reportedly decided to terminate its short-form video app Zynn, a little more than a year after it was dropped from Google’s Play Store.

Reuters cited the Chinese company as saying availability of the app, which operates only in the US, will cease on 20 August.

Kuaishou Technology told the news agency its strategy for its international presence remained unaffected and services outside its domestic market will remain in operation, including social network Kwai and short-form video app Snack Video.

While Kuaishou Technology failed to offer reasons for discontinuing the app, the move could be linked to complaints from users of rival services including TikTok, who in 2020 claimed some of their content was used in Zynn without their consent.

At the time, media reports suggested the app was consequently purged from Apple’s App Store as well as Google’s Play Store.