 Kuaishou pulls plug on video app Zynn - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Kuaishou pulls plug on video app Zynn

04 AUG 2021

Tencent-backed app company Kuaishou Technology reportedly decided to terminate its short-form video app Zynn, a little more than a year after it was dropped from Google’s Play Store.

Reuters cited the Chinese company as saying availability of the app, which operates only in the US, will cease on 20 August.

Kuaishou Technology told the news agency its strategy for its international presence remained unaffected and services outside its domestic market will remain in operation, including social network Kwai and short-form video app Snack Video.

While Kuaishou Technology failed to offer reasons for discontinuing the app, the move could be linked to complaints from users of rival services including TikTok, who in 2020 claimed some of their content was used in Zynn without their consent.

At the time, media reports suggested the app was consequently purged from Apple’s App Store as well as Google’s Play Store.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Instagram unwinds Reels

TikTok rival Kuaishou targets content boost

Clash gets teeth into Byte app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association