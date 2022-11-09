 Korea operators launch virtual national ID card - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Korea operators launch virtual national ID card

09 NOV 2022

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus expanded the use of the Pass authentication app by enabling subscribers to use a virtual version of their resident registration as valid alternative to the physical card.

In separate statements, the operators explained the digital ID service is designed to make it easier and more secure to check national ID cards. The service will go live tomorrow (10 November).

The mobile ID is stored on smartphones and can be used to check in at domestic airports or confirm age in stores and restaurants.

It can also be used instead of a resident registration card to verify ID when receiving government documents.

The operators signed an agreement with the Ministry of Public Administration and Security in February to introduce the service.

In October 2020, the companies integrated a virtual version of state-issued drivers’ licences into the Pass, making it the first officially-recognised form of digital ID in the country.

The three launched the Pass in July 2018.

More than 36 million subscribers use the app, with 4.7 million signed up to the driver’s licence verification service.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association