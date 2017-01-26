English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Kik acquires group chat app Rounds

26 JAN 2017
kik-logo

Instant messaging app maker Kik is set to acquire Rounds, an Israel-based firm behind an app enabling users to share HD quality video chat and live games with up to 12 contacts at a time.

While financial details were not disclosed, media reports estimate a figure of around $60 million to $80 million.

Kik said it hopes the acquisition will boost its expression and group video features, which it launched in December 2016 (TechCrunch reported Rounds was behind this service).

It also marks its first product and engineering centers outside of Waterloo, Canada, in Tel Aviv, Israel and Toronto, Canada.

“The team at Rounds knows how to build products that make chat fun and entertaining for our teen audience,” said Ted Livingston, founder and CEO of Kik.

“The company has very strong product and engineering experience, and we’re excited to join forces to achieve our goal of making chat the central hub for everyday life.”

Dany Fishel, CEO of Rounds, said he saw Kik as the perfect partner to expand his app’s reach to such a vast audience, adding that “we’re eager to build the next great platform together”.

Rounds has more than 40 million users and has raised a total of $24 million in funding from investors, including Sequoia Capital and Samsung Ventures.

In August 2015, China’s internet giant Tencent invested $50 million in Kik, with Kik stating that “there are only five other companies in the world that see the world like we do — Tencent, Line, Facebook, Snapchat and Telegram”. The investment apparently valued it at more than $1 billion.

All of Rounds employees will join Kik, bringing its total headcount to 165. Kik’s product and engineering center in Toronto will focus on chatbot platform development.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Kik opens bot platform to developers

Q&A: Dany Fishel, Rounds

Kik acquires fashion bot maker Blynk

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association