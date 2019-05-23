 KDDI, Sumitomo push games biz to Myanmar - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

KDDI, Sumitomo push games biz to Myanmar

23 MAY 2019

Japanese mobile operator KDDI and conglomerate Sumitomo detailed plans to enter Myanmar’s fast-growing mobile gaming sector through an existing joint venture.

In a statement, the operator said the pair plan to jointly operate a mobile game publishing business through FunCreate Myanmar, a subsidiary of their Singapore-based joint venture FunCreate.

The businesses are assembling “a repertoire” of games from Japan and other countries, which will be localised and distributed throughout Myanmar, with the aim of generating monthly downloads of more than 1 million for each title on offer.

KDDI said it will share its experience in smartphone app development, while Sumitomo will provide marketing expertise.

Myanmar’s mobile games market is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 52 per cent.

KDDI and Sumitomo created FunCreate on November 22 2018: KDDI holds a 51 per cent stake with Sumitomo the remainder. The joint venture’s Myanmar subsidiary was formed around a week later.

The companies also offer telecoms services in Myanmar under a joint venture established with state-owned MPT in 2014.

KDDI said it is also building a partnership with Singapore-based mobile game service provider goGame, to support its mobile gaming push. The operator aims to tap goGame’s experience in procurement, development, operation and marketing throughout Asia.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo set up a mobile game sales business in North America in 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

Read more

