 Jio backs Krikey in AR game play - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Jio backs Krikey in AR game play

02 DEC 2020

Reliance Jio reportedly expanded its play in the digital content space, unveiling an AR-powered game with developer Krikey and pumping funds into the business.

Broadcaster CNBC TV18 reported the Yaatra game is available free for iOS and Android devices. It noted the game was created after Krikey completed a recent funding round in which Jio was the lead investor.

While the amount invested was kept under wraps, Indian media reported the round brought the total raised by Krikey to $22 million since its foundation in 2017.

The battle-style game employs device cameras, with users able to interact with friends and access digital training services.

Jio director Akash Ambani told CNBC TV18 the game will inspire AR uptake by “a generation of Indians”, noting the operator was bringing the title to all users regardless of whether they are a subscriber.

The move apparently falls in line with Jio’s efforts to contribute to the digital transformation of India, after receiving substantial backing from a number of major technology companies earlier this year, including Facebook, Google and Qualcomm.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London.

Read more

Apps

Tags

