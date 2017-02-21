Jaunt VR braves Brexit with new EU headquarters

VR app maker Jaunt is setting up shop in London as the US firm tries to expand into Europe.

Jaunt’s technology helps create cinematic VR experiences. It offers an integrated suite of hardware and software tools to produce the immersive content.

George Kliavkoff, president and CEO, said while “for some, the thought of opening an office in London in the wake of Brexit may appear like an interesting choice”, Jaunt is seeing “a raft of new partnerships opening up, and an ever-increasing appetite for immersive content.”

“We want to be in regions where the infrastructure for VR, from mobile devices to broadband, can deliver on the premium quality content Jaunt is offering. Launching our European headquarters in London shows we’re confident that Britain is still very much open for business,” he added.

The firm’s new London office will become its European base of operations, and will complement a growing engineering and development centre in Amsterdam. Jaunt wants to work with European talent to produce VR content.

Jaunt’s most recent collaboration with the Manchester City football club saw a 360 degree VR experience bring the “excitement of the Etihad Stadium on match day to fans across the globe.” Other European clients include Unilever and Virgin Media.

To date, Jaunt raised over $100 million dollars independently from investors including Walt Disney.