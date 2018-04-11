English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service

11 APR 2018

UPDATED 12/4: NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank teamed up to develop a new messaging service which allows users to send photos, movies, stickers, voice messages and group chats.

Atul Goyal, an equity analyst at Jefferies Singapore, said in a research note the +Message service is positioned to compete directly against the popular Line app, which is a near-monopoly messaging platform in Japan. The service conforms to Rich Communication Services (RCS) standardised globally by the GSMA.

The app is scheduled to launch on 9 May. In addition to Japan, the new service will also launch in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia – all major Line markets.

“Even if one assumes Line may remain the bigger of the two, there is no denying it may have to compete to retain those customers…Line’s market cap is about $9 billion and the combined market cap of the three companies sponsoring +Message is more than $200 billion. Their marketing budget is likely to be much bigger than that of Line. It does depend on how aggressive the three carriers are in promoting their services and how much money they spend on customer acquisition. But there is no doubt that this will put immense pressure on Line to defend its position in Japan,” Goyal said.

The three operators issued a joint release about the new platform, which supports up to 2,730 characters per message compared with the maximum of 70 characters per SMS message.

Goyal said 73 million of Line’s more than 200 million monthly active users are in Japan. He noted the three mobile operators can combine to offer incentives to urge users to switch to +Message, and these promotions, if tied to usage, could impact usage on Line.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Didi, SoftBank plan Japan taxi-booking venture

SoftBank takes a stake in Line Mobile

Snow plots AR push after fresh funding round
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association