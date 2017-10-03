English
HomeAppsNews

Japan mobile game company Akatsuki heads to the US

03 OCT 2017

Japan-based mobile gaming company Akatsuki launched an entertainment company in the US to develop games content.

Akatsuki Entertainment USA will also produce feature films and will be helmed by production executive Annmarie Sairrino Bailey (pictured).

According to Bailey, this “is a fantastic opportunity to work with top Japanese content creators and partners, identifying and creating meaningful films, games and other IP both here in Hollywood and in Japan.”

Akatsuki, which launched ten years ago, describes itself as a “highly regarded and ambitious mobile games company.”

It co-developed “one of 2017’s most successful mobile games”, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

In 2016, the company’s revenue grew by 93.9 per cent to a “record” JPY11.55 billion ($103 million) and operating profits grew 121.3 per cent to JPY4.75 billion.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Akatsuki also runs an office in Taiwan to develop mobile phone content and service software.

Akatsuki’s core business focuses on the production of games for mobile phones and tablets, with a niche in social games which “bring players together in enjoyable experiences”.

