HomeAppsNews

Jam City partners with Disney

14 NOV 2018

US-based game developer Jam City announced it will take over and expand Disney’s popular Emoji Blitz mobile game and a develop a new lineup of apps, as part of a multi-year partnership.

The agreement will see staff from Disney’s Glendale Games Studio join Jam City to handle the running of the emoji game and also grants the game developer rights to develop new iOS and Android apps based on characters and stories from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

In a statement, Jam City said the first mobile game it will develop as part of the deal will be based on an upcoming sequel to Disney Animation’s film Frozen.

“Disney is the world’s leader in beloved characters and brands that have engaged generations of fans for decades. Jam City’s leadership in mobile entertainment based on iconic entertainment intellectual property makes our company an ideal partner to develop a lineup of new mobile games with Disney’s most popular franchises,” Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, said.

Meanwhile Kyle Laughlin, SVP of games and interactive experiences at Disney said he is excited about how “Jam City will bring their global reach and expertise in developing successful, enduring mobile games”.

In the past Jam City has had success with Hogwarts Mystery, a game based on the popular Harry Potter franchise, which was published in partnership with Warner Bros.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

