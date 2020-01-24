 Italy threatens further Facebook fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Italy threatens further Facebook fine

24 JAN 2020

Italy’s competition authority (ICA) commenced legal proceedings against Facebook, alleging the social media giant failed to comply with terms around data practices set in November 2018.

In a statement, the ICA said the non-compliance proceedings could result in a €5 million fine on the grounds Facebook failed to comply with guidelines related to improper commercial practices when employing user data.

The agency fined Facebook €5 million in November 2018, after finding the company was not adequately informing consumers about the collection and use of personal data for commercial purposes, and more generally “about the remunerative aims underlying the supply of the service, while at the same time emphasising that it is provided free of charge”.

ICA ruled Facebook had acted unfairly, inducing its users to make a transaction decision they would not have made otherwise.

In addition to the fine, the agency asked Facebook to stop the practice and publish an amending statement on the homepage of its website, the Facebook app and personal page of each Italian user.

However, ICA said while the company removed a tagline stating the service was free, consumers registering on the network “are still not adequately and immediately informed about the collection and use of their personal data for commercial purposes”.

“It also appears that Facebook did not publish the amending statement,” added ICA.

Facebook is no stranger to regulator probes, with the company coming under fire in recent years both at home in the US and in Europe over its data collection and privacy practices.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US officials call for enhanced Facebook user control

Facebook, Apple face US encryption ultimatum

Facebook solicits user feedback in new app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association