iOS 13 boosts location privacy protections - Mobile World Live

Apple implemented privacy controls in its iOS 13 update which offer users more control over the location information they allow apps to access.

Notable changes include an option to grant apps one-time access to location data; and alerts which remind users about apps tracking their location, show a map of the movements recorded, and offer an option to adjust the settings.

The update also debuts prompts requiring users to explicitly approve apps to access Bluetooth capabilities, which The Verge noted can be used as a backhanded way to trace a user’s movements by following their connection to different beacons.

Additionally, users now have the option to remove potentially revealing location data from photos before sharing an image.

The changes comes as part of Apple’s attempt to differentiate itself on the issue of privacy. However, the company has not been immune from missteps.

Apple recently found itself in hot water after users learned recordings of Siri interactions were used for analysis without their knowledge. The company apologised and pledged to reinstate reviews as an opt-in only programme.