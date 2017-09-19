English
HomeAppsNews

iOS 11 could boost AR apps

19 SEP 2017

Apple’s iOS 11, relased September 19, gives users the ability to record their screen, a feature that could propel the uptake of augmented reailty (AR) apps.

A Reuters report gave the example of Adam Debreczeni, maker of an app that lets users see a three-dimensional map of a fitness activity. He found that users were very enthusiastic to share the recordings of such AR apps with others.

“I think that’s going to help AR games go viral and get better distribution,” he was quoted as saying.

The feature is one Apple hasn’t announced but was discovered by those testing the new software update.

Back in June Apple unveiled a revamped App Store for iOS 11 at its WorldWide Developer Conference: “designed from the ground up to make discovering apps and games easier”.

The store will give games a more prominent display, which are expected to account for 75 per cent of App Store revenue, according to App Annie, in large part thanks to in-app purchases.

Apple said customers can now browse in-app purchases directly on the App Store and start a purchase even before downloading the app, helping it to gain exposure.

Developers can promote up to 20 in-app purchases, including subscriptions, on the product page.

App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and the platform receives more than 500 million unique customer visits every week.

The tech giant recently revealed developers earned more than $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008, and overall downloads grew more than 70 per cent in the 12 months to 1 June.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

