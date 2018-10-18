Instant Games heads to Facebook Lite, Groups

Facebook announced Instant Games will soon head to Facebook Lite and the social network giant’s gaming groups, as it highlighted tools for developers to monetise the service.

The company noted Instant Games are built using HTML5, which allows for quick load times without the need to download separate apps for each game. This provides “a compelling gaming experience regardless of phone or network constraints,” making a perfect match with Facebook’s pared down Lite app, it said in a blog post.

Additionally users will be able to play Instant Games on gaming groups “right within the groups experience”, as part of a bid to reach the 90 million people who actively participate in over 270,000 groups dedicated to gaming each month. It said in the future the service will be offered as an opt-in feature in group categories outside of gaming as well.

Facebook also talked up support for advertisement-based monetisation in the app for iOS and Android, as well as in-app purchase support for Android.

In August, Facebook announced a host of changes around user acquisition and monetisation for its Instant Games platform, including allowing Android developers to keep a larger chunk of revenue made from in-app purchases.

The company said its continuing to work on discovery for Instant Games on Messenger. It added more than 1.7 billion game sessions were played on the service in the past month.