 Instagram ups Snap rivalry with ephemeral texts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Instagram ups Snap rivalry with ephemeral texts

20 MAR 2020

Instagram began work on a feature to enable users to send text messages which disappear after being read by the recipient, a move which would snaffle a core ingredient of its main rival Snapchat.

In a statement, a representative of parent Facebook said Instagram was continuously exploring ways to improve its users’ messaging experience, explaining the feature was “still in early development and not testing externally just yet”.

TechCrunch stated the feature would allow people to send messages in a dark mode, which get erased once the recipient has exited the conversation.

The potential rollout of ephemeral messages on Instagram could be regarded as the single most intimidating move by the platform for rival Snap, as the feature is perceived as the latter’s most successful invention and a core element in Snapchat’s significant popularity, especially among teenage users.

Earlier this month Twitter also took a step closer to Snap’s main offering, outlining plans to begin testing a similar feature in Brazil.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

NSO Group hits back at Facebook

Facebook explores Stories cross-posting on Instagram

Twitter tests disappearing content in Brazil
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association