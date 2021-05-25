Instagram ups features for businesses, content creators - Mobile World Live

Instagram began rolling out updates to provide businesses and content creators insights into their reach on the platform, its latest move to boost user engagement.

The company explained in a statement feedback from professional users of the app motivated its move, which provides access to metrics covering the number of video plays, likes, comments, shares and accounts reached accounts on its short-form video service Reels and broadcast feature Live.

Businesses and content creators will also gain access to insights on the role of broadcasting content on Reels and Live within the broader performance of their accounts, and on the most effective formats to drive user engagement.

Instagram stated its move stemmed from a commitment to help content creators “turn their passions into a living” and to back small businesses on the platform.

It comes at a time when a number of services, including Telegram, Twitter and Snap, look to tap more revenue opportunities by luring users with content specifically designed for their platforms.