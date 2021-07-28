 Instagram unwinds Reels - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Instagram unwinds Reels

28 JUL 2021

Instagram doubled the length of footage available on its short-form video feature Reels as it seeks to keep up with the success of rival TikTok.

The company used Twitter to explain Reels can now be up to 60 seconds, twice as long as made available in an update in September 2020 which, itself, doubled the length from the 15 seconds offered in August 2020 when the service launched.

Earlier this month, TikTok started allowing users to upload videos of up to three minutes in an effort to provide more flexibility and end a need for multiple posts to be published one after another.

Various media outlets branded Instagram’s move as its latest attempt to compete with TikTok, which Apptopia ranked as the most downloaded app in 2020 with 850 million installs globally compared with 503 million for Instagram.

The Verge reported Instagram’s move aimed to provide creators with better options to share content and engage users.



Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...



Apps

Tags

