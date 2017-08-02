English
HomeAppsNews

Instagram Stories prove popular with businesses

02 AUG 2017

More than 50 per cent of businesses on Instagram produced an Instagram Story during July, with one in five businesses getting a direct message in response, the photo sharing app company announced.

Instagram Stories, a clone of Snapchat Stories launched a year ago, built a base of 250 million daily users and helped increase the amount of time people spend in the app.

Those under the age of 25 spend more than 32 minutes a day on average, while those 25 and older spend more than 24 minutes a day, Instagram said. The company said it added 20 features within Instagram Stories, including stickers and the integration of Boomerang, an app enabling users to make short videos which play on a loop.

Top location tags included Jakarta, Sao Paulo and Spain, while the most popular hashtags used in Stories included #goodmorning, #work and #home.

The Facebook-owned app will be rolling out birthday and celebration stickers to “give our community more ways to celebrate any milestone with friends and family.”

According to a study by Wandera, Instagram usage increased by a whopping 146 per cent while Snapchat endured a 25 per cent drop.

Author

Saleha Riaz

