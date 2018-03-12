English
HomeAppsNews

Instagram, Snapchat take down GIF feature

12 MAR 2018

Instagram and Snapchat have removed the ability to add GIFs to content via Giphy after a racist sticker was discovered.

The app makers added the service earlier this year for their respective Stories features through an integration with GIF provider Giphy. However, the pair deactivated the system, at least for now, after a user posted a screenshot on Twitter of an offensive image they found when searching the word “crime”.

Users are allowed to upload their own GIFs to Giphy provided they are not abusive or obscene.

In a statement, a Giphy represenative said the sticker was available “due to a bug in our content moderation filters specifically affecting GIF stickers. We have fixed the bug and have re-moderated all of the GIF stickers in our library.”

Snapchat and Instagram separately told TechCrunch they have temporarily halted Giphy integration while they wait for the company to figure out what went wrong.

Reports also noted Snapchat had released racist image filters on more than one occasion.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

